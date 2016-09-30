The Iron County Reporter is seeking applications for a highly energetic individual for the position of Publisher in a fast-paced industry. This is a full time position and all applicants must be organized, self-motivated, sales and people oriented. Two year associates degree requested or equivalent work experience with a journalistic background a plus.

Send resume to Attn: Publisher, P.O. Box 311, Iron River, MI 49935, or stop in at 801 W. Adams Street in Iron River to pick up an application. Benefit package available.