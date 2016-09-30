0

Publisher

Published by MichiganPress at
Categories
Tags

The Iron County Reporter is seeking applications for a highly energetic individual for the position of Publisher in a fast-paced industry. This is a full time position and all applicants must be organized, self-motivated, sales and people oriented. Two year associates degree requested or equivalent work experience with a journalistic background a plus.

Send resume to Attn: Publisher, P.O. Box 311, Iron River, MI 49935, or stop in at 801 W. Adams Street in Iron River to pick up an application. Benefit package available.

MichiganPress

Related posts

October 26, 2016

Newberry News For Sale

Read more
October 21, 2016

Advertising Specialist

Read more
October 18, 2016

Page Designer

Read more