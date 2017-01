Northern lower Michigan’s largest daily is seeking a talented page designer for our design center. We produce eight daily newspapers and four non-dailies in one of the state’s most beautiful, and vibrant cities.

J-school grads are preferred, however, others are welcome to apply. InDesign/Photoshop skills are a must.

Email resume to bsteele@record-eagle.com

The Record-Eagle is owned by CNHI, an equal employment opportunity employer.