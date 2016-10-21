0

Advertising Specialist

Published by MichiganPress at
Categories
Tags
Monroe News Sales Executives use their marketing and consulting skills, multi-media knowledge, and their ability to influence and lead the execution of a customer’s  personalized advertising strategy.
Applicants must be able to collaborate with new and existing customers, facilitate the preparation of ad layouts, copy and campaign ideas with accuracy and be able to meet daily deadlines.
Prospects must be able to operate in a fast-paced environment, work independently, learn quickly and display creativity in problem solving.  This position requires self-starters who are able to work efficiently. Must be motivated and have a strong desire to help businesses grow through effective marketing campaigns. Clean driving record a must.
Please send cover letter and resume with references to:
No phone calls please.
MichiganPress

Related posts

October 26, 2016

Newberry News For Sale

Read more
October 18, 2016

Page Designer

Read more
October 12, 2016

General Assignment Reporter

Read more