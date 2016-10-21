Advertising Specialist

Monroe News Sales Executives use their marketing and consulting skills, multi-media knowledge, and their ability to influence and lead the execution of a customer’s personalized advertising strategy.

Applicants must be able to collaborate with new and existing customers, facilitate the preparation of ad layouts, copy and campaign ideas with accuracy and be able to meet daily deadlines.

Prospects must be able to operate in a fast-paced environment, work independently, learn quickly and display creativity in problem solving. This position requires self-starters who are able to work efficiently. Must be motivated and have a strong desire to help businesses grow through effective marketing campaigns. Clean driving record a must.

Please send cover letter and resume with references to:

No phone calls please.