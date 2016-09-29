This is your LAST weekly Bulletin

The Michigan Press Association will start publishing a monthly Bulletin at the end of October. In the meantime, watch your email on Thursdays for a Weekly Briefing from us.

We will continue to provide updates on legislative issues and other matters impacting newspapers in this email.

We need your help. Please submit photos with descriptive cut lines to us when your publication is involved in a community activity. We also would like to help members across the state keep up with changes at your publication. Feel free to send info on your newspaper and its happenings to lisa@michiganpress.org