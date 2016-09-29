0

This is your LAST weekly Bulletin

Published by MichiganPress at
Categories
Tags

newbulletinThe Michigan Press Association will start publishing a monthly Bulletin at the end of October.  In the meantime, watch your email on Thursdays for a Weekly Briefing from us.

We will continue to provide updates on legislative issues and other matters impacting newspapers in this email.

We need your help.  Please submit photos with descriptive cut lines to us when your publication is involved in a community activity.  We also would like to help members across the state keep up with changes at your publication.  Feel free to send info on your newspaper and its happenings to lisa@michiganpress.org

MichiganPress

Related posts

October 12, 2016

Questions to ask candidates for federal office

Read more
October 6, 2016

Lawsuits Challenge Department of Labor’s New Overtime Pay Regulation – But Don’t Get Your Hopes Up

Read more
September 29, 2016

Use digital tools to aid, not replace, solid reporting

Read more